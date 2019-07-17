Cuomo signs bill to raise tobacco sales age from 18 to 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday to raise the minimum sales age for tobacco and e-cigarette products from 18 to 21 in New York.

With Cuomo’s signature on the bill, New York becomes the 17th state in the country to raise the tobacco buying age to 21. The bill is set to take effect 120 days after becoming law.

“New York is taking aggressive action to stamp out smoking among teens and children, but tobacco and e-cigarette use still persists thanks to irresponsible corporate marketing campaigns targeting young people,” Cuomo said in a press release. “By raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, we can stop cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people in the first place and prevent an entire generation of New Yorkers from forming costly and potentially deadly addictions.”

According to the governor’s office, tobacco use “continues to be the number one cause of preventable death in New York state,” and added about 28,000 adult New Yorkers die every year as a result of smoking.

“Tobacco use is harmful to New Yorkers and leads to cancer, major health problems, and death. Raising the age of purchase to 21 will help ensure fewer children start this deadly habit,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in a statement.

The governor’s office added that an increasing number of underage youth are using both cigarettes and e-cigarettes, reporting that from 2014 to 2018, youth use of e-cigarettes increased by 160%.

According to the Surgeon General, 88% of adult smokers started using tobacco before the age of 18 and 90% of the people who purchase cigarettes for minors are between the ages of 18 and 20.

Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association, praised the move as an important statewide public health policy that will prevent and reduce tobacco use, address the youth vaping epidemic and save lives.

“Today, New York state took a significant step in protecting the health and wellness of its residents – and we are proud to congratulate Governor Cuomo and the New York legislature for their bold leadership in protecting young people from a dangerous addiction to tobacco products,” Wimmer said.