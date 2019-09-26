Cuomo signs law making it easier to vote in primary elections

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A new law signed Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make it easier for New Yorkers to partake in primary elections.

The changes of party enrollment, or new enrollment, made until February 14 take effect immediately.

“While the federal administration continues to look for new ways to disenfranchise voters across the country, in New York we are making monumental changes to break down more barriers to the ballot box and encourage more people to exercise this fundamental right,” Cuomo said in a press release. “This measure will make it easier for New Yorkers to have their voices heard in presidential, congressional and state primaries, which builds upon the many reforms we’ve made to strengthen New York’s election system and increase voter access once and for all.”

The new law will remove the October 11 deadline and give voters until February 14 to make changes to party enrollment and still vote in the April presidential and June congressional and state primaries.