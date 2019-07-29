Cuomo signs law to decriminalize marijuana use

FILE – In this March 29, 2019 file photo, a man smokes marijuana at a Spleef NYC canna-cocktail party in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, June 3, 2019 that he no longer believes it is ‘feasible’ to legalize marijuana this year, saying he doesn’t think there are sufficient votes in the Democrat-led state Senate. Top lawmakers insist they are still trying to negotiate a compromise that could allow a bill to pass before they adjourn on June 19. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday morning that officially decriminalizes marijuana use in New York state.

The legislation reduces unlawful possession of marijuana to a violation punishable by fine, and creates a process for individuals convicted of certain marijuana offenses to have their records expunged, according to the governor’s office.

“Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all,” Cuomo said in a press release.

The bill will take effect 30 days after becoming law.

According to the governor’s office, this legislation will make marijuana enforcement fairer and more equitable by:

Reducing the penalty for unlawful possession of marijuana to a violation punishable by a fine and removing criminal penalties for possession of any amount of marijuana under two ounces; and

Creating a process for individuals with certain marijuana convictions to have their records expunged both retroactively and for future convictions.

“By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process,” Cuomo said in a press release.”