Cuomo signs legislation tp help Board of Education’s establish more convenient early voting sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation saying that county Boards of Elections can establish an early voting site for special, primary or run-off primary elections in the county’s most populous municipality where voters are eligible to participate.

Previously, during special elections, counties were required to establish early voting sites in their most populous municipality, regardless of where the special election was taking place.

As a result, early voting sites could be required in areas where there were no eligible voters in the special election. Now, Boards of Elections may establish polling sites in the municipality with the highest population in the place in which New Yorkers are eligible to vote in that election.