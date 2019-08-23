Cuomo signs new law to protect domestic violence victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law that’s expanding protection for domestic violence victims.

Under the law, victims of domestic violence will be seen as protected class of people when it comes to employment.

The new law also expands the definition of victims of domestic violence.

Employers can’t discriminate against those victims when hiring.

The law outlines what accommodations employers should make for those employees.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center said it’s about giving the victim the same opportunity.

“This law actually allows protect for this survivor as they are seeking safety and going through their journey, similar to someone who is going though a medical experience had a pregnancy and needed to go out and take time to readjust to their new life this law gives survivors that opportunity, as well,” Tiffany Paine-Cirrincione, the director of community relations, said.