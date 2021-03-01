Skip to content
Cuomo Under Fire
Timeline: Controversies surrounding Cuomo
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
Governor’s office issues statement on sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo
NYS Attorney General calls for official referral from Governor Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment
State lawmakers react to Cuomo harassment investigation
Video
More Cuomo Under Fire Headlines
James to pick firm to independently investigate Cuomo harassment allegations
Video
New York attorney discusses what to expect in a Cuomo investigation
Video
Several vehicles seen leaving Governor’s Mansion
Video
Assemblywomen jointly calling for independent investigation into Cuomo
Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment
State lawmakers react to Cuomo harassment allegation 3/1/21
Video
What's next for Cuomo harassment investigation 3/1/21
Video
Local attorney discusses what to expect in a Cuomo investigation
Video
EMS Arsons Suspect Arrested
Video
Senate leaders speak on COVID-19 stimulus
Video
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Monday
29°
/
2°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind
0%
29°
2°
Tuesday
22°
/
20°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
4%
22°
20°
Wednesday
36°
/
16°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers
42%
36°
16°
Thursday
26°
/
6°
Sunny
Sunny
4%
26°
6°
Friday
27°
/
9°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
7%
27°
9°
Saturday
28°
/
9°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°
9°
Sunday
31°
/
15°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
6%
31°
15°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
28°
5 PM
Snow Showers
61%
28°
25°
6 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
25°
22°
7 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
48%
22°
18°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
9%
18°
16°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
4%
16°
13°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
13°
11°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
11°
9°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
9°
8°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
8°
7°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
7°
6°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
6°
5°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
5°
4°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
4°
4°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
4°
3°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
3°
5°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
5°
6°
9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
6°
9°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
9°
12°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
12°
14°
12 PM
Sunny
1%
14°
16°
1 PM
Sunny
1%
16°
17°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
17°
19°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
19°
20°
4 PM
Sunny
1%
20°