Cuomo still facing several ongoing investigations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The investigation into sexual misconduct complaints against Governor Andrew Cuomo is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his impeachment investigation.

“We need to include all abuses of power,” said Judiciary Committee Member Phil Steck.

Scandals have plagued the governor’s office this past year. Steck wants to include investigations from underreported nursing home data, the governor’s book deal and even bullying tactics into the scope of the impeachment.

“We need to make sure that the office of the governor is not out of control,” Steck said.

According to Steck, by adding these parts into the eminent impeachment proceedings would be a check to this and future governors’ powers.

“The key here is not to have a governor here who persist in abusing power. I think it’s very important to establish a principle that you don’t lie to the legislature,” Steck said.

“It does seem like people have already made up their mind, but there is a process,” said Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy.

Fahy said she’s waiting for the findings of their investigations.

Other democratic lawmakers are waiting for the process to play out. Some say the process can be done in a matter of weeks. Republicans are looking to nail the governor immediately on the Attorney General Office’s findings into sexual misconduct complaints.

“When you see a district attorney talking about law enforcement and wanting more information, it’s very problematic,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

Assemblyman John McDonald said in order to successfully try the governor the Assembly needs to be prepared.

“I think that it’s important that if you are going to go into battle, you better be prepared. Because one thing about this governor is, whether you like him or not, he’s always prepared, and he is always ready to do battle,” McDonald said.