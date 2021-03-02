Dem. Chair on Cuomo allegations: “It is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed”

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–“It is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed and the results reported.”

That’s what New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs had to say this morning following the referral to Attorney General Letitia James and commencement of the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations brought against Governor Cuomo.

Jacobs says he’s proud of how Democrats responded to allegations and adds that Democrats were united in calling for and seeking the truth and letting “the chips fall where they may.”

“I contrast that with the calls from our Republican colleagues who, in the face of more than two dozen accusations from women against the head of their party, Donald Trump, sat in silence for more than five years – with not even a peep to be heard from any of them,” Jacobs said.

He’s urging Democrats to unite and allow the Attorney General’s investigation to do what is right, whatever the outcome.

You can read his full statement below: