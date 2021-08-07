Empire State Weekly: AG releases Cuomo sexual harassment allegations report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a whirlwind week at the State Capitol as Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page report on the independent investigation into sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee has received a bulk of the materials in that report and is now winding down its own separate investigation. Assemblyman Phil Steck sits on the committee and joins us this week to discuss two key deadlines coming up this week.

The committee will meet on Monday morning and has given the Governor’s office until Friday, August 13 to present any additional materials they wish to be considered before the investigation concludes.

Another component of the Attorney General’s report was new revelations from a New York State Trooper assigned to the Governor’s security detail. The report detailed evidence that Governor Cuomo engaged in conduct that constituted sexual harassment under federal and state law with the trooper.

New York State Police Benevolent Association President Thomas Mungeer joined the show via Zoom to discuss the union’s take on those revelations. He commended the trooper for her bravery to come forward and open up about it to investigators.

