Governor Cuomo’s lawyers defend him after AG report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s personal lawyer coming to his defense Friday, combatting the New York Attorney General’s investigation — saying AG Letitia James had a predetermined narrative and left out facts in the report.

“Instead of acting as independent fact finders, the investigators acted as prosecutors, judge, and jury,” said Rita Glavin, Attorney for Governor Cuomo.

One of the most serious accusations made against the governor comes from an executive assistant saying he groped her. His lawyer argued against that claim among others.

“Me and my team went through the emails for that day,” said Glavin. “All of the entrance and exit records in this woman’s story which is stated as fact in the report, is false. The documentary evidence does not support what she said.”

Another lawyer representing the executive chamber said that they did not receive drafts of the AG’s report before it was made public.

“We asked them to do that because we had concerns, as people would in any circumstance like this, that there might be things that aren’t sufficiently thorough. There are things that might be included or excluded from the report,” said Paul J. Fishman, Attorney representing the executive chamber.

The Attorney General’s Office responded by saying that the independent investigators are widely respected for their abilities and that the interview transcripts will be made available to the state assembly.

The statement also saying in part, “ to attack this investigation and attempt to undermine and politicize this process takes away from the bravery displayed by these women,” said Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior advisor to New York Attorney General.

Governor Cuomo has one week to submit additional evidence in his defense to lawmakers regarding his impeachment inquiry.