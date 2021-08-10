Local officials say Kathy Hochul is ready to take over as first female governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will be the first female governor of New York once Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect in two weeks.

She started her political career on the town board in Hamburg, and now her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.

Local officials say she is ready to get the job done.

“She’s tough, she’s a fighter, she’s smart, and she listens,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“I look forward to working with the Lieutenant Governor that will become the governor in 14 days. She’s battle tested; she’s ready. We’ve worked well with the Lt. Governor, and who better to take over. But I want to remind New Yorkers we have a health crisis that’s still going on,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Mayor Sheehan says Hochul has worked in every facet of New York state government preparing for this job.

“I think she is such a strong leader. As women leaders, we want to be judged by the impact and the work we do,” she said.

Hochul is a veteran of 11 campaigns that have taken her from town board to Congress. She is starting a new chapter when she takes office in 14 days.

“She would take an oath to serve as the governor of the state. She would be sworn in, and presumably, move into the Executive Mansion,” said Christopher Bopst.

Christopher Bopst, Special Counsel at Wilder & Linneball in Buffalo, says Hochul will be able to actually appoint her own lieutenant governor without any confirmation by the New York State Legislator or the people.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins is the current New York Senate Majority Leader. She could be next in line for lieutenant governor.

“Certainly, Andrea Stewart-Cousins would fit that bill. But I don’t know if that’s something she wants to do or whether she’d rather stay in the role she currently is in,” said Bopst.

If Stewart-Cousins is selected to take on the role as lieutenant governor, Bopst says it would be historic by design.

“She would be the first African American woman serving as lieutenant governor. It really would be a series of major milestones,” he explained.

If Stewart-Cousins is selected as lieutenant governor, she and Hochul would be the first women to hold the highest roles of New York state government.

Hochul will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Albany.