ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — Two sexual harassment allegations, a federal investigation, and accusations of strong-arm tactics are just a few of the things the Cuomo Administration is currently dealing with. In just a few short months, Cuomo has gone from widespread praise and rumors of a presidential run to being the subject of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation.

Criticism, which a short time ago was only coming from his most hardened detractors, is now bipartisan and approaching universal. That's not to say that the Cuomo Administration had been free of controversy in the lead up to the coronavirus pandemic.