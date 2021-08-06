NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorneys addressed the sexual harassment allegations in the attorney general’s report Friday afternoon.

Paul Fishman of Arnold and Porter LLC, Mitra Hormozi of Walden Mocht and Haran LLP, and Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC addressed the media Friday, days after an independent investigation overseen by the attorney general’s office found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Attorney General Letitia James revealed the conclusion of her office’s investigation Tuesday, calling the findings “disturbing.”

James said Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state workers as well as women outside of his administration. She said the toxic culture of the executive office prohibited the women from coming forward.

Cuomo once again denied the allegations and any wrongdoing on Tuesday, shortly after James unveiled the report’s findings.

Several district attorneys across New York who reached out to the AG’s office for “investigative materials” to open a potential criminal investigation into the governor. Albany District Attorney David Soares released a video Wednesday urging any victims of the alleged harassment to come forward and contact his office for participation in a criminal case against the governor. The Manhattan, Westchester and Nassau DAs also inquired.

A former staffer for Cuomo who accused the governor of groping her breast has also filed a criminal complaint against her former boss, according to the Albany County sheriff’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.