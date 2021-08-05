NEW YORK — Would Hillary Clinton ever consider a run for governor of New York? One expert says it’s too early to rule it out.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under intense pressure to resign after the attorney general’s scathing report that he sexually harassed 11 women.

While Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would take over for the remainder of the term should Cuomo resign or be impeached, people are already wondering who else might run for governor in 2022.

Jerry Kremer, an attorney, lobbyist and former 13-term Democratic Long Island assemblyman, shared his thought and what he’s heard on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday.

One name that might surprise many? Hillary Clinton.

“Some of the party elders are said to be approaching former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton to ask her if she’d run,” Kremer shared.

He said that while it would be a surprise and that Clinton herself has not indicated an interest in running, he believes the allure of a “grand return” to politics could be very tempting.

“To rule her out at this point in time would probably be premature,” Kremer added.

Naming some other officials that might look to run for the top spot, Kremer said there are both the expected names, like Attorney General Letitia James and New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, as well as newer names like New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Long Island Congressman Thomas Suozzi, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Kremer also spoke on how he thinks impeachment could play out in the coming weeks for the governor.