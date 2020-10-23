Cuomo update: Infection rates increasing through the fall

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on Friday updating New Yorkers on the state’s pandemic response and progress. “The experts told us we would see infection rates increase through the fall, and we’ve seen that as cases rise again across the nation. In New York, we are attacking micro-clusters where we see them, and that will be our strategy through this season as we see micro-clusters come and go,” Cuomo said.

Statewide, the positivity rate is 1.15%. In “focus zone” or “micro-cluster” areas, the positive testing rate is 2.13%, but outside of those zones, it’s down to .98%. Across New York, 141,508 test results were reported on Thursday. Check out the full results for tests reported over the last two weeks:

Focus Zone 10/4-10/10

% Positive 10/11-10/17

% Positive 7-Day Rolling Average 10/21

% Positive 10/22

% Positive Brooklyn red zone 5.86% 5.29% 4.57% 4.61% 2.51% Brooklyn yellow zone 1.36% 1.93% 2.39% 2.05% 1.90% Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills

Queens yellow zone 3.71% 2.58% 2.22% 1.9% 1.62% Far Rockaway

Queens yellow zone 2.88% 2.08% 1.97% 1.78% 1.37% Rockland County red zone 9.77% 4.54% 3.73% 2.02% 2.17% Orange County red zone 12.41% 4.62% 3.10% 5.32% 1.62% Broome County yellow zone 3.63% 4.05% 6.30% 9.23% 5.34% Steuben County yellow zone 7.82% 7.52% 4.65% 5.11% 4.79% Chemung County orange zone 6.49% 7.12% 8.13% 9.13% 5.70% All focus areas 3.18% 3.00% 3.21% 3.16% 2.31% Statewide, including focus areas 1.18% 1.16% 1.23% 1.20% 1.15% Statewide, excluding focus areas 1.01% 1.06% 0.96% 0.96% 0.98%

Cuomo says nearly 50% of all new daily hospital admissions in the state over the past two weeks are due to localized outbreaks in Brooklyn Queens, Rockland County, Orange County, and Pennsylvania-border counties. They’re the main driver of new hospital admissions across New York.

Patient Hospitalization – 1,023 (+37)

– 1,023 (+37) Patients Newly Admitted – 149

– 149 Hospital Counties – 46

– 46 Number ICU – 223 (+14)

– 223 (+14) Number ICU with Intubation – 109 (+3)

– 109 (+3) Total Discharges – 78,854 (+101)

– 78,854 (+101) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 25,705

Take a look at each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Capital Region 0.8% 0.9% 1.0% Central New York 1.9% 1.0% 1.1% Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.4% 1.7% Long Island 1.6% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 2.6% 1.5% 1.5% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.6% 1.0% The Bronx

Brooklyn

Manhattan

Queens

Staten Island 1.3%

2.2%

0.9%

1.7%

2.3% 1.1%

1.2%

0.8%

1.3%

1.1% 1.1%

1.0%

0.9%

1.1%

1.0% North Country 0.6% 0.5% 0.8% Southern Tier 1.3% 1.5% 1.3% Western New York 2.0% 1.5% 1.4%

Of the 491,771 total individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,516 28 Allegany 264 21 Broome 3,262 96 Cattaraugus 447 5 Cayuga 351 9 Chautauqua 868 10 Chemung 1,510 54 Chenango 358 11 Clinton 232 8 Columbia 667 4 Cortland 488 13 Delaware 166 2 Dutchess 5,403 21 Erie 12,705 55 Essex 195 0 Franklin 79 0 Fulton 361 1 Genesee 377 4 Greene 488 1 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 380 4 Jefferson 197 3 Lewis 68 4 Livingston 266 5 Madison 552 7 Monroe 6,992 75 Montgomery 261 2 Nassau 49,042 101 Niagara 2,016 19 NYC 257,147 571 Oneida 2,644 19 Onondaga 5,222 52 Ontario 629 12 Orange 13,342 39 Orleans 379 1 Oswego 607 1 Otsego 378 4 Putnam 1,780 12 Rensselaer 1,064 6 Rockland 17,581 57 Saratoga 1,265 21 Schenectady 1,530 8 Schoharie 104 3 Schuyler 111 2 Seneca 139 4 St. Lawrence 379 3 Steuben 929 14 Suffolk 48,399 91 Sullivan 1,714 5 Tioga 512 10 Tompkins 585 6 Ulster 2,450 14 Warren 445 1 Washington 327 1 Wayne 408 8 Westchester 39,890 101 Wyoming 177 3 Yates 107 5

Also on Thursday, 11 New Yorkers died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,705:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chemung 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Kings 3 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Rockland 1

