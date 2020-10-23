Cuomo update: Infection rates increasing through the fall

by: Johan Sheridan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on Friday updating New Yorkers on the state’s pandemic response and progress. “The experts told us we would see infection rates increase through the fall, and we’ve seen that as cases rise again across the nation. In New York, we are attacking micro-clusters where we see them, and that will be our strategy through this season as we see micro-clusters come and go,” Cuomo said.

Statewide, the positivity rate is 1.15%. In “focus zone” or “micro-cluster” areas, the positive testing rate is 2.13%, but outside of those zones, it’s down to .98%. Across New York, 141,508 test results were reported on Thursday. Check out the full results for tests reported over the last two weeks:

Focus Zone10/4-10/10
% Positive		10/11-10/17
% Positive		7-Day Rolling Average10/21
% Positive		10/22
% Positive
Brooklyn red zone5.86%5.29%4.57%4.61%2.51%
Brooklyn yellow zone1.36%1.93%2.39%2.05%1.90%
Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills
Queens yellow zone		3.71%2.58%2.22%1.9%1.62%
Far Rockaway
Queens yellow zone		2.88%2.08%1.97%1.78%1.37%
Rockland County red zone9.77%4.54%3.73%2.02%2.17%
Orange County red zone12.41%4.62%3.10%5.32%1.62%
Broome County yellow zone3.63%4.05%6.30%9.23%5.34%
Steuben County yellow zone7.82%7.52%4.65%5.11%4.79%
Chemung County orange zone6.49%7.12%8.13%9.13%5.70%
All focus areas3.18%3.00%3.21%3.16%2.31%
Statewide, including focus areas1.18%1.16%1.23%1.20%1.15%
Statewide, excluding focus areas1.01%1.06%0.96%0.96%0.98%

Cuomo says nearly 50% of all new daily hospital admissions in the state over the past two weeks are due to localized outbreaks in Brooklyn Queens, Rockland County, Orange County, and Pennsylvania-border counties. They’re the main driver of new hospital admissions across New York.

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,023 (+37)   
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 149
  • Hospital Counties – 46
  • Number ICU – 223 (+14)   
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 109 (+3)   
  • Total Discharges – 78,854 (+101)
  • Deaths – 11   
  • Total Deaths – 25,705   

Take a look at each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

TuesdayWednesdayThursday
Capital Region0.8%   0.9%1.0%
Central New York1.9%   1.0%1.1%
Finger Lakes1.7%   1.4%1.7%
Long Island1.6%   1.0%1.1%
Mid-Hudson2.6%   1.5%1.5%
Mohawk Valley0.5%   0.6%1.0%
The Bronx
Brooklyn
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island		1.3%
2.2%
0.9%
1.7%
2.3%		1.1%
1.2%
0.8%
1.3%
1.1%		1.1%
1.0%
0.9%
1.1%
1.0%
North Country0.6%   0.5%0.8%
Southern Tier1.3%   1.5%1.3%
Western New York2.0%   1.5%1.4%

Of the 491,771 total individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, the geographic breakdown is as follows:    

Total PositiveNew Positive
Albany   3,51628
Allegany   26421
Broome   3,26296
Cattaraugus   4475
Cayuga   3519
Chautauqua   86810
Chemung   1,51054
Chenango   35811
Clinton   2328
Columbia   6674
Cortland   48813
Delaware   1662
Dutchess   5,40321
Erie   12,70555
Essex   1950
Franklin   790
Fulton   3611
Genesee   3774
Greene   4881
Hamilton   160
Herkimer   3804
Jefferson   1973
Lewis   684
Livingston   2665
Madison   5527
Monroe   6,99275
Montgomery   2612
Nassau   49,042101
Niagara   2,01619
NYC   257,147571
Oneida   2,64419
Onondaga   5,22252
Ontario   62912
Orange   13,34239
Orleans   3791
Oswego   6071
Otsego   3784
Putnam   1,78012
Rensselaer   1,0646
Rockland   17,58157
Saratoga   1,26521
Schenectady   1,5308
Schoharie   1043
Schuyler   1112
Seneca   1394
St. Lawrence   3793
Steuben   92914
Suffolk   48,39991
Sullivan   1,7145
Tioga   51210
Tompkins   5856
Ulster   2,45014
Warren   4451
Washington   3271
Wayne   4088
Westchester   39,890101
Wyoming   1773
Yates   1075

Also on Thursday, 11 New Yorkers died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,705:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Cattaraugus1
Chemung1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings3
Onondaga1
Orange1
Rockland1

