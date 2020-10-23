Cuomo update: Infection rates increasing through the fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement on Friday updating New Yorkers on the state’s pandemic response and progress. “The experts told us we would see infection rates increase through the fall, and we’ve seen that as cases rise again across the nation. In New York, we are attacking micro-clusters where we see them, and that will be our strategy through this season as we see micro-clusters come and go,” Cuomo said.
Statewide, the positivity rate is 1.15%. In “focus zone” or “micro-cluster” areas, the positive testing rate is 2.13%, but outside of those zones, it’s down to .98%. Across New York, 141,508 test results were reported on Thursday. Check out the full results for tests reported over the last two weeks:
|Focus Zone
|10/4-10/10
% Positive
|10/11-10/17
% Positive
|7-Day Rolling Average
|10/21
% Positive
|10/22
% Positive
|Brooklyn red zone
|5.86%
|5.29%
|4.57%
|4.61%
|2.51%
|Brooklyn yellow zone
|1.36%
|1.93%
|2.39%
|2.05%
|1.90%
|Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills
Queens yellow zone
|3.71%
|2.58%
|2.22%
|1.9%
|1.62%
|Far Rockaway
Queens yellow zone
|2.88%
|2.08%
|1.97%
|1.78%
|1.37%
|Rockland County red zone
|9.77%
|4.54%
|3.73%
|2.02%
|2.17%
|Orange County red zone
|12.41%
|4.62%
|3.10%
|5.32%
|1.62%
|Broome County yellow zone
|3.63%
|4.05%
|6.30%
|9.23%
|5.34%
|Steuben County yellow zone
|7.82%
|7.52%
|4.65%
|5.11%
|4.79%
|Chemung County orange zone
|6.49%
|7.12%
|8.13%
|9.13%
|5.70%
|All focus areas
|3.18%
|3.00%
|3.21%
|3.16%
|2.31%
|Statewide, including focus areas
|1.18%
|1.16%
|1.23%
|1.20%
|1.15%
|Statewide, excluding focus areas
|1.01%
|1.06%
|0.96%
|0.96%
|0.98%
Cuomo says nearly 50% of all new daily hospital admissions in the state over the past two weeks are due to localized outbreaks in Brooklyn Queens, Rockland County, Orange County, and Pennsylvania-border counties. They’re the main driver of new hospital admissions across New York.
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,023 (+37)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 149
- Hospital Counties – 46
- Number ICU – 223 (+14)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 109 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 78,854 (+101)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 25,705
Take a look at each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Central New York
|1.9%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Finger Lakes
|1.7%
|1.4%
|1.7%
|Long Island
|1.6%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.6%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.6%
|1.0%
|The Bronx
Brooklyn
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
|1.3%
2.2%
0.9%
1.7%
2.3%
|1.1%
1.2%
0.8%
1.3%
1.1%
|1.1%
1.0%
0.9%
1.1%
1.0%
|North Country
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.8%
|Southern Tier
|1.3%
|1.5%
|1.3%
|Western New York
|2.0%
|1.5%
|1.4%
Of the 491,771 total individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,516
|28
|Allegany
|264
|21
|Broome
|3,262
|96
|Cattaraugus
|447
|5
|Cayuga
|351
|9
|Chautauqua
|868
|10
|Chemung
|1,510
|54
|Chenango
|358
|11
|Clinton
|232
|8
|Columbia
|667
|4
|Cortland
|488
|13
|Delaware
|166
|2
|Dutchess
|5,403
|21
|Erie
|12,705
|55
|Essex
|195
|0
|Franklin
|79
|0
|Fulton
|361
|1
|Genesee
|377
|4
|Greene
|488
|1
|Hamilton
|16
|0
|Herkimer
|380
|4
|Jefferson
|197
|3
|Lewis
|68
|4
|Livingston
|266
|5
|Madison
|552
|7
|Monroe
|6,992
|75
|Montgomery
|261
|2
|Nassau
|49,042
|101
|Niagara
|2,016
|19
|NYC
|257,147
|571
|Oneida
|2,644
|19
|Onondaga
|5,222
|52
|Ontario
|629
|12
|Orange
|13,342
|39
|Orleans
|379
|1
|Oswego
|607
|1
|Otsego
|378
|4
|Putnam
|1,780
|12
|Rensselaer
|1,064
|6
|Rockland
|17,581
|57
|Saratoga
|1,265
|21
|Schenectady
|1,530
|8
|Schoharie
|104
|3
|Schuyler
|111
|2
|Seneca
|139
|4
|St. Lawrence
|379
|3
|Steuben
|929
|14
|Suffolk
|48,399
|91
|Sullivan
|1,714
|5
|Tioga
|512
|10
|Tompkins
|585
|6
|Ulster
|2,450
|14
|Warren
|445
|1
|Washington
|327
|1
|Wayne
|408
|8
|Westchester
|39,890
|101
|Wyoming
|177
|3
|Yates
|107
|5
Also on Thursday, 11 New Yorkers died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 25,705:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|3
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Rockland
|1
