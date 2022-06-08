ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rita Glavin, the attorney of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, has submitted a formal request asking for an investigation into the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. This comes after Glavin said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple or someone in his office unlawfully disclosed information to the New York Post after a charge was brought against Cuomo.

The request was emailed to New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, asking for an investigation by the New York State Police and Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In October 2021, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office filed a misdemeanor forcible touching complaint against Cuomo. The charge was dropped after the Albany County District Attorney said it wouldn’t prosecute the complaint.

In November 2021, Glavin called on the New York Attorney General’s Office to investigate Apple after she said he unlawfully disclosed grand jury information relating to Cuomo to the New York Post. The Attorney General did not take any action in the matter.

The serious nature of this grand jury breach warrants criminal investigation for many reasons: it is a felony; the need for specific and general deterrence of public officers who leak grand jury information to the press; and to protect the privacy rights of subjects in any grand jury investigation. To ignore this breach and not criminally investigate this conduct sends the wrong message that law enforcement officials are above the law when it comes breaching grand jury secrecy. Rita Glavin in her letter to Bragg and Bruen

In her request, Glavin references a New York Post article from August 30 which states that law enforcement officials have issued subpoenas related to the complainant’s allegations. The author attributes that information to Apple. Glavin said the only subpoenas they could be talking about are grand jury subpoenas.

Two days later, an article was published by the New York Post that said subpoenas had been issued in connection with the District Attorney’s Office investigation. Again, Glavin said the article must have been referencing grand jury subpoenas. The source was not given in the article, but Glavin said it must have been from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

“This case was rotten to the core, reeked of politics, and it’s indisputable that someone in that Cowboy Sheriff’s Office committed a felony and illegally leaked grand jury information,” said Cuomo’s spokesman Rich Azzopardi. “The people of this state deserve answers and we will not stop until they get them.”

NEWS10 reached out to Apple about this matter. He declined to comment beyond saying that his office has already moved past the case.

You can read Galvin’s full request below: