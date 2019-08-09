Cuomo’s commitment to crack down on insurance fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor signed legislation today that now makes it a Class E felony to stage a car accident with the intention to commit insurance fraud.

The measure also creates a class D felony when the same intention is carried out and causes serious injury to another person who was not actively participating in the crime.

New York has a zero tolerance policy towards those that commit insurance fraud and in doing so put others at risk. The Governor said that this new legislation is an attempt to hold those who choose to commit such acts accountable for their actions in the name of safety for all.

The legislation is named after Alice Ross, a devoted wife and grandmother, who was on her way to visit her daughter and grandchildren when her car was struck by another vehicle triggering a crash that resulted in her untimely death.

This tragedy was the result of an intentional attempt to commit auto insurance fraud by the other driver who planned to file insurance claims and receive a substantial settlement as a result of the crash.