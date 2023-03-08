GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — This game was a microcosm of the season for Syracuse.

At times, the Orange played great like jumping out to a 12-point lead in the first half. At times, the Orange struggled like missing 12 straight shots in the second half during a 19-2 Wake Forest run.

In the end, the opponent made one more play down the stretch — a last-second three-pointer from Daivien Williamson — as SU falls 77-74 in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Wake Forest changed out it defended Jesse Edwards from the first matchup on Saturday. In the regular season finale, Edwards went off for 27 points and 20 rebounds. In the rematch, the Demon Deacons chose to send a double-team at Edwards when he touched the ball and that limited his effectiveness. The senior center finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Syracuse was led by Judah Mintz and Benny Williams. Both players finished with 18 points. Chris Bell added 11 and Joe Girard finished with nine points. Quadir Copeland was the only other SU player to score. He had six points off the bench.

The game went right down to the final possession. Tied at 74, Girard missed a step-back with about seven seconds left. Wake Forest quickly raced back the other way and Williamson hit the decisive three-pointer with less than a second left.

With the loss, Syracuse wraps up the season with a record of 17-15.