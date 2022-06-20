SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will host Central New York counterpart Cornell on Tuesday, December 17, in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game time is to be determined.

Series Notes

· Cornell is Syracuse’s second-most common opponent, having faced the Orange 126 times. The Orange lead the all-time series, 95-31.

· Syracuse owns a 41-game winning streak against its Ivy League foe. The Orange defeated the Big Red last season, 80-68. Buddy Boeheim had a game-high 22 points.

· The last Cornell win against the ‘Cuse came at Barton Hall in 1968, when the Big Red scored a 93-81 victory.

· The teams first met in 1901, when Syracuse won, 18-15, in just the second game in program history.

Cornell was 15-11 overall and 7-7 in the Ivy League last winter. The Big Red lost to Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament, 77-73, to end their season. Coach Brian Earl has completed six seasons as Cornell’s head coach.

Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.