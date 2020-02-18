Cuss Collar will swear every time your dog barks

A new collar will turn your dog into a foul-mouthed Fido.

The Cuss Collar is a gag product from MSCHF, a company known for its quirky products. The $60 collar will play a swear word every time your dog barks.

According to the company’s website, the collar doesn’t harm the dog and is not intended for anti-bark training.

The Cuss Collar currently is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.