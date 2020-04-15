Customer’s $1,000 pastry will help keep bakery afloat during shutdown

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio business received a sweet gift from a customer who wanted to help them stay afloat during these difficult economic times.

The Original Goodie Shop has been open for nearly 70 years, and has been owned by the same family since the late 60s. Like many small businesses, margins are tight and with Ohio’s stay-at-home order in place, business has deflated like a soufflé. ​

One customer who has been coming to the store for decades felt the need to support his favorite sweet shop. He called to order his favorite pastry, a chocolate-covered, custard-filled pastry, and offered to pay them $1,000 for what would normally cost him $1.50. ​

In shock, all the manager could find the words to say when asked if that would be alright was, “Yes.”​

The $1,000 is equivalent to ordering two-weeks’ worth of ingredients, according to the manager.​

The customer said they were getting money from the federal government and this is how they felt they wanted to use it.

And it all started with them craving one of those chocolate covered custard filled pastries.​

According to the customer, if they had to pick a desert to go with the last meal they ever ate on this planet, it would be a chocolate covered custard filled pastry from the Goodie Shop.​

While the donation to the business was deeply appreciated, it will also help them continue to bring smiles to the faces of others, according to Emilie Smith.​

Smith says their Easter business was cut in half this year, and they rely on that revenue to see them to November and December in terms of payroll and the ability to purchase ingredients.

Smith works as the manager of the bakery. It was passed down through the family to her mother by her grandfather. He bought the business back in 1967.​

With margins already incredibly close because of their small business status, the bakery had to quickly figure out how to continue to operate when the entire state shut down.​

The old way of doing things was not working, so they began to brainstorm other ideas to help make sure their staff and customers could not only continue to work and get the sweets they wanted, but to also be safe in the process.​

As such, the lobby of the bakery has closed and they have switched to an order by phone model.​

Once an order is placed and paid for by credit card, the customer can come to the store.​

When they arrive, they call the shop and let them know; and an employee will bring their order to a pick-up table. Then the customer can approach the table and retrieve their order.​

The bakery is also looking for ways to engage with customers and has put together decorating kits to be taken home and shared. Parents can decorate cookies or donuts with their kids, for instance.​

All of this will be able to continue happening with the help of the generous donation made, according to Smith.​

In the meantime, Smith said people who have the financial means could really be guardian angels to other small businesses like hers in central Ohio.​

“I would say support as much as you can, even if you’re ordering it for families, friends, neighbors,” said Smith. “Support any business that you’re passionate about right now, especially small business, because they do, like you said, kind of have a small margin to work with to start with.”​

