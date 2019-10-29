Cutest hedgehog on the internet goes on epic adventures

What started with a simple text message is now a hedgehog empire of cuteness.
It all began a few years ago when Talitha Girnus, a 27-year-old living in Wiesbaden, Germany, was missing her then-long-distance boyfriend. He sent her a photo of a hedgehog to cheer her up.
She thought it was so cute and a unique and fun way to cheer each other up so they started sending hedgehog photos back and forth all the time.
She started thinking about getting a hedgehog for herself. So she did some research and realized the rodent would be the perfect fit for her.
“Hedgehogs are not for everyone,” she told “GMA.”
She said they take a really long time to warm up to people and need specific and expensive care. But Girnus was up for the challenge, and when she saw Mr. Pokee, she knew he was the one. Since that day, “it was me and Mr. Pokee against the world!” she exclaimed.
For years she adored and bonded with Pokee.
Together, they created perhaps the most famous hedgehog account on the internet, which has 1.6 million Instagram followers. Her full-time job became curating content for her Instagram, answering emails and making stickers, calendars and hedgehog merchandise.
Perhaps the cutest thing Girnus is famous for is capturing the hedgehog belly rub. It’s a sign of intense trust, she said, and it took about six months of bonding with Pokee to get him comfortable enough to let her do it.
“Hedgehogs have really bad eyes, so they get used to you by your voice and your smell,” Girnus explained. “Hedgehogs, when they are afraid of something, or they don’t trust you 100%, they roll up in a ball, so you can’t really touch their belly.”
But the opposite is true if they trust you.
“I turn him onto his back and then place him on something soft, and then slowly start moving my hands on his belly and then he sticks his little arms out, and then legs,” she said.
If that isn’t adorable enough for you, Girnus took Pokee on many outside adventures and captured his happy face. She carried him along with her and took him out to enjoy the views.
“Since they rely so much on your smell and your voice, they feel safe in new environments because they know you’re there,” she said.
Sadly, Pokee died in March of this year because of a bacterial infection. Girnus was utterly heartbroken.
This is probably the hardest thing I ever had to do. Pokee was diagnosed with bacteria after his dental surgery. He had been active and doing okay and they weren’t able to find out what exact bacteria he had until 3 days ago. The vet gave him antibiotics to treat them, but all of a sudden Pokee was feeling much worse. I took him to an emergency clinic at 1 am, because he wasn’t able to properly move anymore along with other symptoms that scared me to pieces. They weren’t able to find out what was wrong with him. So yesterday morning I took him to his vet and it turns out he had a blood infection which was caused by another different kind of bacteria. This bacteria was able to multiply while the other kind died and released some toxins. The vet did everything he could, I did everything that was possible and Pokee fought the entire day and night 😔💔 . Our dear community, I want you all to know that you guys have given us so much strength yesterday with all your lovely messages. We have all united our strength and love to help Pokee fight until the very end. We gave him the power to do what was best for him and take this decision. Saying goodbye must have been so hard for him, because he was such a little warrior. But in the end, all that matters is that he is no longer in pain and able to rest in peace. He fell asleep and looked so peaceful and thankful this morning ❤️ . My dear Pokee, I love you with all of my heart, unconditionally and always. You’re forever in my heart, always remembered as the sweet little angel that you are. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the happy moments you’ve given me and for being here for me when I needed you the most. One part of me died with you, the other one will keep you in my heart for eternity ♾ . Let’s remember Pokee the way he would’ve wanted us to remember him: As the sweet little fellow he was. Let’s go out there today and celebrate him, let’s laugh, spend time with our loved ones and make him smile this time. Rest in peace, little angel 🦔🥰
She stopped responding to messages and traveled to get her mind off of losing her beloved pet. But she did answer one message from a girl who got a hedgehog and was experiencing severe allergic reactions.
“When she sent me photos, her reaction was so severe that her eye wouldn’t open up,” she said. According to Girnus’ Instagram, “Every time she would handle him, her eyes would get very red and swollen, just like her entire arms. It even got to the point where she wasn’t able to breathe and would have to see a doctor.”
She agreed to meet the girl’s hedgehog, who was eventually named Herbee by Girnus.
“It was such an emotional meeting and we didn’t know each other at all, and then here we are hugging each other and crying,” Girnus said.
Girnus took in Herbee and said he “has the purest soul I’ve ever met.” She sings to Herbee to get him to warm up to her and get acquainted to her voice.
“And I have a terrible singing voice!” she confessed.
But soon, after many songs, Herbee allowed belly rubs, too.
Girnus recently got a cat to round out her family, and she was shocked by how well they get along.
“Herbee likes to be comfortable, so he’ll get all up in Audree’s fur,” Girnus noted. The two have since become inseparable.
Even though these may be the cutest little guys on Instagram, hedgehogs are not ideal pets for many people, and there’s a lot of research and preparation that needs to be done before owning one.
In many places, including California, New York City, Hawaii and Washington, D.C., it is illegal to own a hedgehog. In many other states, a permit is required.