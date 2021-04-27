DA: Buffalo man attempts to kill another man twice within 2 months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in custody after prosecutors say he twice tried to kill someone.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Shyheim Rodriguez, 26, shot a man with an illegal gun at the victim’s apartment this past December.

The victim was struck in the hand, but Rodriguez’s intent was to kill the victim, prosecutors say.

About two months later, officials say Rodriguez shot the man again, striking him twice in the chest. Prosecutors say that shooting happened on Kenmore Ave. near Truesdale Rd. in the Town of Tonawanda, and like the other incident, involved an illegal weapon.

After the victim was struck, prosecutors say he ran to a nearby convenience store for help and was able to survive.

Rodriguez was charged was first and second-degree assault, as well as two counts each of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Currently, Rodriguez has a pending felony case involving gun and drug charges, the District’s Attorney’s office says. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted, Rodriguez could spend up to 25 years in prison. He’ll be back in court on May 21.