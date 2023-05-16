BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Medaille University’s announcement on Monday that the school will close on Aug. 31, Daemen University has released a statement that it has reached a teach-out agreement with Medaille.

The teach-out contract will allow students to finish their programs of study at Daemen, which said it will be working to provide all financial aid students are currently receiving.

“As part of the teach-out agreement, Daemen will work to meet all institutional financial aid a student is currently receiving,” the statement said.

It also guaranteed it will never cost a student more to earn a degree at Daemen than they paid at Medaille, that “as many credits as possible” will transfer over to help students graduate on time, and students will be allowed to room with their choice of other former Medaille students.

Medaille students can learn more about the agreement at this link.

Canisius College, Niagara University, and Villa Maria College have also opened similar links on their sites for Medaille students looking to finish their degrees.