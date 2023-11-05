BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin will not suit up on Sunday night as he returns to the field where he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Meanwhile, cornerback Rasul Douglas and defensive tackle Linval Joseph will both make their debuts for Buffalo against the Bengals.

Hamlin being inactive does not come as much of a surprise, as the Bills safety has only appeared in one game this season, that being a Week 4 win over Miami when Jordan Poyer missed out due to injury. However, the 25-year-old’s return to Cincinnati has been a hot topic throughout the week, with multiple Bills players offering their support to their teammate.

Douglas, who was acquired in a trade prior to Tuesday’s deadline from the Packers, is expected to slot in as a starter at some point to try and fill the gap left behind by Tre’Davious White’s season-ending Achilles injury. The 6-foot-2 Douglas has 10 interceptions since the start of the 2021 season, tied for the third-most in the NFL in that span.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted at adding a defensive tackle earlier this week, and that came to fruition when Buffalo signed Joseph, 35, to its active roster a day later. The Bills have been missing DaQuan Jones on the defensive line after a pectoral injury sent him to injured reserve, and the 6-foot-4, 329-pound Joseph should add a boost to the run defense amid Jones’ absence.