SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re coming up on the first anniversary of a decision that saved the life of Newschannel 9’s Dan Cummings.

Dan Cummings is running again and he’s lost 20 pounds after learning about a near-total blockage in his heart.

NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus sat down with Dan Cummings on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to talk about the medical breakthrough that is allowing him to enjoy retirement since leaving NewsChannel 9 at the end of 2021.

Before COVID-19, Cummings would run races but much like a lot of other people during the pandemic, he admitted he was out of shape and hadn’t run any races and didn’t do much of anything.

After Cummings eventually went for a run on the treadmill, he noticed discomfort in his chest.

“This was not just wow, I’m out of shape,” Cummings said. “No, it was a discomfort up here not pressure on the chest or any of that. After 15 minutes I felt that’s enough.”

After that, Cummings went in for a stress test two weeks later and failed the test. The doctor asked him if he had eaten anything and said that first thing the next day he was going for a catheterization test.

“That didn’t go so smoothly no it didn’t, and I was wide awake during this. He said ‘Dan we’re having trouble placing the stents. I’m gonna consult with one of my colleagues we have a new piece of technology here at Crouse now that I may be able to use with you it’s called the shock wave machine'” Dan Cummings

Cummings told Carrie Lazarus that during the test it felt like something he didn’t want to keep feeling.

“It felt like the feeling became very good when he shut the machine down and tried to place the stents again and he could do it,” recalled Cummings. “Early on he was really concerned and I can’t tell the story without going back there because it turn out good you see.”

After the test, the doctors told Cummings he had a 95 percent blockage in that artery.

“The LAD has a nickname, it’s called the widow maker. My wife Danielle was right there and said ‘doc 95 percent blockage what would have happened if he didn’t get on that treadmill and discovered he needed some attention,’ and he hesitated for a brief second and said ‘well we’d be having a much different conversation right now.’ At least with her. I might not have been part of it.” Dan Cummings

A year later, Cummings says he’s feeling great.

“I feel great, I feel great. I’m working out twice a week at The Y and I’m running, maybe a half marathon with my daughter,” Cummings said.

After this experience, Cummings’s advice to anyone else is to pay attention to your body.

“I think you need to pay attention to your body. If you don’t pay attention to something that doesn’t feel quite right and you know when it doesn’t because you live with yourself for 65 years because you know how it’s supposed to feel. Bring it up to your doctor.” Dan Cummings

Cummings is now happy, healthy and enjoying his retirement.

“No more 2:30 alarms. That probably doesn’t help me much for 14 years. Getting four or five hours might not be a good idea. I wouldn’t have traded it for the world,” Cummings concluded.