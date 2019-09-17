‘Dancing with the Stars’ premiere recap: Van Der Beek and Sailor Brinkley-Cook shine, but not as much as Spicer’s shirt

The 28th season of “Dancing with the Stars” kicked off Monday night with an intense first-place performance — but it was a certain someone’s fluorescent green shirt that stole the show.

While former White House press secretary Sean Spicer earned the second-lowest score of the night, the highly controversial competitor broke Twitter with his neon green ruffled shirt.

Spicer himself gave “DWTS” fans advance warning by tweeting Monday, “Trust me, I certainly haven’t forgotten and once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight you won’t forget for quite some time — even after lots of therapy.”

Trust me, I certainly haven’t forgotten and once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight you won’t forget for quite some time — even after lots of therapy Treat this like looking at an eclipse with a dot poked in a piece of paper ( @ABC 8pmET) #DWTS @DancingABC #DWTS28 https://t.co/w8IjOeua7X — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 16, 2019

Spicer also performed the strangest dance of the night, a salsa to “Spice up Your Life” with partner Lindsay Arnold. Spicer began the routine by excitedly playing the bongos — judge Bruno Tonioli said it looked like he was being attacked by wasps.

On the flip side, the best dance of the night came from ’90s heartthrob James Van Der Beek and partner Emma Slater. The two performed a smooth and mysterious tango to Imagine Dragons’ “Whatever It Takes” and scored a 21/30 — finishing in first place.

Another standout performance came from Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who wasn’t even on the original “DWTS” roster. The model only had three days to practice her routine after her mother, actress and supermodel Christie Brinkley, tripped and broke her wrist during rehearsals. According to Brinkley, her doctor claimed it was the worst break he had ever seen.

Christie Brinkley wore a thick cast on her right arm as she supported her daughter’s dancing debut. Brinkley-Cook and partner Val Chmerkovskiy scored 18/30, earned rave reviews from all three judges and finished the night in fourth place.

he worst dance of the night came from NBA star Lamar Odom, who stands a full one foot and three inches above dancing partner Peta Murgatroyd. The two struggled to make their height difference work as they foxtrotted to “Feeling Good.” The awkward and somewhat stiff performance earned them a meager 11/30.

Points earned during the DWTS two-hour season premiere will carry over to next Monday’s show, during which audience members will cast votes for their favorite dancers. Next Monday’s show will also mark the first elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” returns Monday, September 23 at 8pm on ABC50.

Here are the current standings: