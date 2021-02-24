Daniel Prude protest ends peacefully after march on 490, Public Safety Building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Activists gathered Tuesday night on Jefferson Avenue, where Daniel Prude encountered Rochester police in March, 2020.

They marched toward West Main Street to the RPD Special Operations Section on Child Street before moving onto I-490 via the Child Street ramp. From there, they moved to the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester.

Sometime around midnight, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office declared the gathering unlawful and in a serious of tweets, asked the activists to “disperse immediately or face arrest.” The crowd eventually dispersed.

No arrests or injuries were reported during the demonstrations.

“I think the most significant win is community,” Free the People ROC organizer Stanley Martin said. “The community wins in the face of diversity. We kept them safe. I’ve called people, I’ve met in the streets and they have kept me safe. We know we can continue to keep us safe and we will continue to fight. Another win we have is the introduction of Daniel’s Law.”

Moving through stopped traffic here on 490. One marcher says “if you’re mad about this tell police to stop killing black people” @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hgUqBIJFrd — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) February 24, 2021

This comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officers in connection with Prude’s death.

Seven Rochester police officers were suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

Watch footage from the protest:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.