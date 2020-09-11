Daniel Prude solidarity march held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A solidarity march in honor of Daniel Prude began at Townsend Park in Albany. Prude died after an encounter with Rochester Police back in March, and his death has sparked protests in the city of Rochester.

Those who took part in Thursday’s march walked down to the Capitol building to make their voices heard. They called for defunding the police and an end to police brutality.

“When we say defund the police, we are not saying abolish the police; we are saying that we want the police defunded so that they can get proper training or they can put the money elsewhere like in communities and so police can have proper training on social rules and things like that,” Legacy Casanova, local activist said.

The march organizer said they are hoping to get the attention of Governor Andrew Cuomo so that change can happen.

