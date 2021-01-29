Data Privacy Day: Here’s how you can outsmart scammers

(NEWS10) — January 28 is Data Privacy Day, an international effort to empower people and businesses to protect their privacy and safeguard data. The day also serves as a reminder to review who and what platforms have your information.
While you may think there is nothing you can do to stop a cyberattack, there are some best practices that consumers and businesses can do to help guard against losing important personal information to cyber thieves, according to the Better Business Bureau.
The Better Business Bureau and the National Cyber Security Alliance offer the following suggestions to help you secure the privacy of your personal information:
- Share with care: Consider who will see the post, how it might be perceived by readers, and what information it might reveal about the individual posting it.
- Manage privacy settings: Check the privacy and security settings on web services and apps and set them to your comfort level for information sharing. Each device, application, or browser used will have different features to limit how and with whom you share information.
- Personal info is like money: Value it. Protect it.
- Make your passwords long and strong: Use long passwords with a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols—eight characters for most accounts, twelve characters for email and financial accounts. Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts, especially email and financial. Keep a paper list of your passwords in a safe place, not on or near your computer. Consider using a password vault application. See BBB’s tips for creating a strong password.
- Keep tabs on apps: Many apps ask for access to personal information, such as geographic location, contacts list and photo album, before using their services.
- Lockdown your login: For your online accounts, use the strongest authentication tools available. User names and passwords are not enough, so consider two-factor authentication for key accounts like email, banking, and social media, especially for access on mobile devices.
- Don’t click on unfamiliar links.
- Pay attention to internet-connected devices.