SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On your marks; get set; spell. The 42nd Annual Regional Spelling Bee is coming for students from Warren, Saratoga, Washington, Hamilton, and Essex counties.

WSWHE BOCES announced that this year’s regional spelling bee will be held on June 1, at 7 p.m. at the WSWHE BOCES Conference Center at 267 Ballard Road in the town of Wilton. The competition welcomes 14 spellers from grades 4-8, across school districts that cooperate with WSWHE BOCES in the five counties where the group operates.

The bee works with rules likely familiar to spelling veterans. If one contestant misspells a word, another will get the chance to spell the same word. If that second speller also gets the word wrong, the first speller will get another chance. If both continue to misspell the word, a new word will be given. The contestant who correctly spells the word must then spell a second word in order to win. Full rules can be found online.

Any competition comes with its share of prizes, and the spelling bee is no different. The top three spellers will receive medals to note their verbose accomplishments. The top six placers will receive ribbons. The top speller’s school will receive a plaque, with the student’s name inscribed into place.

This year’s first-place speller also wins tickets to a live show at SPAC. The second-and third-place winners will get tickets to the Lake George Steamboat Company – four for second place, two for third. First through fourth place also win gift cards to Northshire Bookstore.