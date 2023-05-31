Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American Rock Band, Daughtry, is set to perform at del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo this summer.

The band will perform at the casino’s Vine Showroom on Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale this Friday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m.

Daughtry has sold over nine million albums and 16 million singles worldwide, as well as selling out concerts across the globe.

Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was nominated for four Grammy Awards, and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year.

In 2020, Daughtry released their single, “World On Fire,” which marked their return to their rock roots and the top of the rock charts in the U.S.

All ticketholders must be 21 or older to attend all shows at The Vine.

Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available here.