(WGHP) — Veteran actor David Warner has died at 80 years old, according to reports from The Guardian.

The British actor had an expansive career in television, movies, the stage and radio. He had roles in “Doctor Who,” “Star Trek” and “Tron,” as well as “Titanic” and the horror film “The Omen.” He was regarded as “the finest Hamlet of his generation” when he performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The BBC reports that Warner had been fighting cancer.

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family said: “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

According to IMDB, his most recent credits include voiceover work in the Cartoon Network series “Teen Titans GO!” and a role in “Mary Poppins Returns.” His career spanned six decades.