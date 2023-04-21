SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — David’s Bridal announced earlier this week that it was declaring bankruptcy.

Now the store has given a WARN notice saying that it would be laying off employees, including those from the Erie Boulevard East location in Syracuse.

The notice did not say how many employees would come from the Syracuse location, but it was mentioned that 475 employees would be let go at 14 store locations across New York State.

The notice says that the layoffs will start this month and will continue into August. The layoff is classified as a “plant layoff.” The company will begin laying off corporate employees before moving on to distribution center employees. Field and store employees will be laid off between June and August 2023.

David’s Bridal previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but was able to get out of debt and continue the business.

The CEO of David’s Bridal said that their stores will remain open and that they remain focused on their future and their customers.