The obituary for Dayton, Ohio, gunman Connor Betts made no mention of the 24-year-old’s mass shooting. Betts was shot dead by police after opening fire early Aug. 4 in the city’s packed entertainment district.

He killed nine people in less than a minute, including his own sibling, and injured 17 others. But you wouldn’t know it by Betts’ obituary, which described him as “a funny, articulate and intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile.”