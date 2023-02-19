GUILDERLAND, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Guilderland police confirm a man was found dead this morning at Crossgates mall.

Lieutenant Joseph DeVoe tells NEWS10 they rushed to the scene around 9 a.m. responding to a call from mall security.

“Our police and EMS ride within minutes they located the male and they found him unconscious not breathing,” said DeVoe.

DeVoe says a mall patron was the first to discover the Hispanic man who is said to be in his 50s, on the ground and unresponsive.

“They began providing life-saving measures which ultimately he was declared deceased,” said DeVoe.

Police say the body was taken to the Albany County Coroner’s office.

“Albany County Coroner’s office scheduled the autopsy well once we hear back will attend the autopsy,” said DeVoe.

Due to the nature of previous events at the mall, we want to be very clear that this particular incident is unrelated.

Lt. DeVoe says the death does not appear to be suspicious and that there does not seem to be any foul play.

NEWS10 has reached out to the mall’s administration and security team to ask about the hours the mall doors are locked and to see if the gentleman who died was an employee or a patron as folks are allowed to walk at Crossgates in the early hours. It remains unclear just what this man was doing and for how long he was there.

We are awaiting a response.

Information is limited at this time and the name has not been released until the family can be notified.