SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents and organizations in the city of Saratoga Springs have until Monday, July 25, to submit proposals for projects to the city’s Participatory Budget committee. The committee is newly formed in Saratoga Springs, designed to add to the community’s role in how city budgets are spent.

The participatory budget process invited projects submitted for evaluation in order to judge their feasibility, allow the community to vote, and finally give the city council its own turn to judge. Winning projects will gain funds from a .25% ($135,000) allocation of city money to be spent on these projects.

“We are excited to see this process take shape for the city of Saratoga Springs, and encourage individuals and community organizations to submit project ideas,” said City Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, the lead on the committee. “Residents of Saratoga Springs have always been active and involved in making our community a great place to live, and participatory budgeting is another channel to make that happen. I look forward to a successful 2022 pilot that will lead to the same annual extension of participatory budgeting other cities have enjoyed.”

Those looking to submit a project to add to the future of Saratoga Springs can do so through an online form hosted on the city website. The city lists goals for the program including inclusive government, meaningful community impact, sustainable works of public good, and civic engagement.

The Participatory Budget program was first developed in 1989 in Brazil. In the United States, the program has been used to success in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Freehold, New Jersey.