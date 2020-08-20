Deadline looming for county emergency agencies to apply for federal grants in NY

by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday is the deadline for state and county emergency management agencies to apply for millions in federal grant money in New York. On August 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced roughly $15 million in federal funding to support operational readiness, emergency planning, and response efforts for disasters in the state.

“Whether it’s fighting against an invisible enemy like COVID-19 or helping communities withstand the dangers of extreme weather,” Cuomo said, “our local partners will now be better positioned to protect the communities they serve, no matter what this new reality throws at us.”

The money comes from the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant program. As in the past, 51% or $7.7 million goes toward the state’s overall approach to managing emergencies and hazards. The remaining 49% or $7.4 million will be prorated based on population to individual counties and made available to local emergency management agencies in the following portions:

CountyTotal Award
Albany$116,987
Allegany$23,019
Broome$78,847
Cattaraugus$34,567
Cayuga$34,460
Chautauqua$54,663
Chemung$37,701
Chenango$23,582
Clinton$35,234
Columbia$28,228
Cortland$23,162
Delaware$22,663
Dutchess$114,515
Erie$343,328
Essex$19,493
Franklin$23,995
Fulton$25,443
Genesee$27,117
Greene$23,120
Hamilton$6,780
Herkimer$28,751
Jefferson$47,788
Lewis$14,972
Livingston$29,073
Madison$32,036
Monroe$279,017
Montgomery$23,487
Nassau$498,124
Niagara$84,689
Oneida$91,466
Onondaga$176,927
Ontario$44,733
Orange$142,244
Orleans$20,787
Oswego$49,952
Otsego$27,920
Putnam$41,706
Rensselaer$63,691
Rockland$119,742
St. Lawrence$46,210
Saratoga$85,844
Schenectady$61,960
Schoharie$17,056
Schuyler$11,753
Seneca$17,977
Steuben$41,441
Suffolk$554,750
Sullivan$33,548
Tioga$23,821
Tompkins$42,389
Ulster$72,181
Warren$29,189
Washington$28,272
Wayne$39,520
Westchester$354,399
Wyoming$20,519
Yates$14,331
New York City$3,014,527
Total$7,423,696

Applicants must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their readiness and response capabilities. The governor’s office said projects should also address efforts FEMA has identified as needing attention. Within this framework, funding would support awardees focused on:

  • Management, distribution, and administration
  • Planning and logistics
  • Staffing
  • Housing
  • Evacuation
  • Financial management
  • Equipment and resources
  • Training and exercises
  • Construction and renovation of emergency response locations
  • Maintaining and sustaining resilient communication systems

Ineligible costs include:

  • Unallowable equipment like weapons or weaponized vehicles
  • Costs of hiring traditional public safety employees
  • Activities or programs unrelated to the Emergency Management Performance Grant

New York’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is overseeing the application process with local emergency management offices, and distributing the funds on FEMA’s behalf.

