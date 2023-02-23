OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deadly car accident occurred this morning at the intersection of County Route 51A and County Route 29 in the Town of Scriba.

On Thursday morning, around 10:05 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a UPS truck and a pickup truck.

According to Lt. Bucher of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed the UPS truck and pickup truck crashed resulting in the driver of the pickup truck being pronounced dead on the scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said nobody else has reported any injuries.

Assistance was provided by the New York State Police, Scriba Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

There is still an active investigation at the scene and an update will be provided later today or tomorrow.