Dean of Albany Medical College will retire at the end of 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Dean of Albany Medical College, Dr. Vincent P. Verdile, will retire at the end of December after 20 years. The Troy native began his career at Albany Medical Center in 1993 as vice-chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, becoming Albany Medical College’s dean in 2001.

Dr. Verdile got an undergraduate degree from Union College and earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College in 1984.

“Dean Verdile has profoundly affected Albany Medical College, elevating medical education and training, biomedical research, and clinical care in our region. He has made a significant impact on our system, and we wish him the very best in his retirement,” said Robert T. Cushing, chair of the Board of Directors of the Albany Med Health System.

“He has expanded the college’s academic programs and has overseen a robust medical and health professional education program serving more than 560 students annually,” said Albany Med President and CEO, Dr. Dennis P. McKenna. “His impact on Albany Medical Center for nearly three decades cannot be overstated, and his spirit and sway will live on for many years to come.

The second-longest tenured dean of an American medical college, Dr. Verdile helped overhaul Albany Medical College’s curriculum and oversaw the introduction of innovations like the Patient Safety and Clinical Competency Center, revitalization of the Alden March Bioethics Institute, and construction of state-of-the-art research labs.

Dr. Verdile has helped raise millions of dollars for the college. He and his wife Lou-Ann Verdile, created Light up the Night in 1999. The benefit for the Albany Medical Emergency Department has brought in more than $4.1 million.

He was named the Lynne and Mark Groban M.D., ’67 Distinguished Dean of Albany Medical College and is a professor of emergency medicine. Dr. Verdile has penned more than 60 academic publications, served on numerous editorial boards, state/national committees, and is the past president of the New York Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

He’s also won multiple awards including the national John Marx Leadership Award from the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine, the William McEllroy Award from the University of Pittsburgh, and the Academic Laureate Award from the University at Albany Foundation. He was also a trustee of the Fort Orange Club in Albany.

Dr. Verdile will retire on December 31, 2021 but will remain at Albany Medical Center as dean emeritus.