SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Former Orange short-stick defensive midfielder Peter Dearth and current Syracuse assistant TD Ierlan will represent Syracuse at Team USA tryouts this week.

The 67-man tryout roster will aim to make Team USA for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in 2023, which will be held in San Diego.

Dearth, the first three-time captain in Syracuse lacrosse history, currently plays for the Atlas of the Premier Lacrosse League. At ‘Cuse, he was a three-time All-American and one of the nation’s top defensive midfielders. He finished his career with 24 caused turnovers, 98 ground balls, 18 goals and seven assists.

Ierlan just wrapped up his first season on the Syracuse sidelines, coaching the faceoff unit. Under his tutelage, Jakob Phaup ranked 11th nationally and second in the ACC in faceoff win percentage. Ierlan is statistically the best faceoff man in college lacrosse history, playing for Albany, Yale and Denver in his career. He currently plays for the Redwoods in the PLL and the Toronto Rock in the NLL.

The opening round of the tryout process begins tomorrow in Sparks, Maryland, and runs through Thursday. Following the tryout, an initial training roster of approximately 46 players will be named to participant in upcoming team activities this fall.

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship will be held from June 21 through July 1, 2023 in San Diego on the campuses of San Diego State University and the University of San Diego. A total of 30 nations are expected to compete as the U.S. looks to win its record 11th championship since the event was first held in 1967. Canada is the only other country to have won the quadrennial event, winning in 1978, 2006 and 2014. No team has repeated as champion since the U.S. won six straight championships from 1982 through 2002.