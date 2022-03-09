WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed the death of a county resident stemming from a COVID-19 infection. The resident was in their 70s, was not vaccinated, and passed away at a hospital. There have been 121 coronavirus deaths in Warren County since the start of the pandemic.

Warren County saw 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as trends continue to steadily decline. There were 10 hospitalized cases, down by one from Tuesday due to the death. Of those hospitalized cases, six were among vaccinated residents.

Warren County has seen 68 new COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate sits at 3.6%.

Warren County has been designated at a “low” COVID-19 level by the U.S. Center for Disease Control. Residents who have not yet been vaccinated can do so at Warren County’s weekly clinics from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Warren County Municipal Center. Vaccines are also available at the state-run vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.