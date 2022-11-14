North Country Elite Stallion Cheer will host a Breakfast with Santa at the Redwood Volunteer Fire Department; 43676 Stine Road, Redwood.
On Saturday, December 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. a meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Clause will be held at the Redwood Volunteer Fire Department.
The event will be $10 per person and $5 for children under five, the event will be to support North Country Elite Stallion Cheer and will have raffles and crafts for kids.
