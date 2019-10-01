DEC alerts hunters to conditions at Wildlife Management Areas

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is alerting waterfowl hunters that conditions at several Jefferson County Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) may impact fall hunting plans. These conditions are due to lack of rainfall, ongoing construction and maintenance, and habitat management.

Perch River WMA: Construction at the Stone Mills pool will limit traditional access points. Hunters can access the pool via each end of the dike. Please obey all signs and fencing in the area of the Stone Mills and Upper Pool dikes and parking areas and keep a safe distance from the construction areas. Water levels are low in two of the pools are not likely to rebound in time for the northeastern zone duck season opening day of Oct. 5.

Tug Hill WMA: Avoid hunting along the northern half of Beech Street when logging equipment is operating. Logging operations are underway to create habitat suitable for young forest-dependent species such as snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse, and American woodcock. Please use caution when driving on WMA roads and yield the right-of-way to approaching log trucks.

For more information on DEC hunting seasons and regulations https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/hunting.html or contact the regional wildlife office at: 315-785-2263.