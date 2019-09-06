DEC announces new amenities, improvements at Nick’s Lake Campground

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 6 Acting Director Randy Young and town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore today announced the completion of major upgrades to Nick’s Lake Campground on Bisby Road in Old Forge, Herkimer County.

“Nick’s Lake campground has always been a great place to hike, boat, fish, and spend time with family and friends, and now with these improvements, it will provide an even better visitor experience,” Director Young said. “This is the perfect season to get outdoors and explore these new amenities while camping at Nick’s Lake, and I thank all the staff and partners for their work to complete this project.”

Surrounded by the Black River Wild Forest in Herkimer County, Nick’s Lake Campground has more than 100 campsites, a large beach, and more than five miles in hiking trails. The campground has extensive wildlife and abuts a 205-acre shallow lake closed to motor boats, which makes this serene location great for canoeing, kayaking, or swimming. In addition, fishing is great, especially if paddling around at dusk trolling for a lunker bass or brown trout. The campground features a modern, ADA-accessible playground, volleyball, horseshoes, basketball, and more than three miles of paved roads for bikers and joggers. The campground will be open until Oct. 14, 2019.

As part of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Adventure NY initiative to connect more New Yorkers with nature, DEC committed $1.5 million of NY Works funding to upgrade infrastructure and build a new D Loop Comfort Station. DEC also replaced the RV dumping station and the water distribution system, installed an underground electrical distribution system, and completed upgrades to campsites, #75 and #77 to current accessibility standards.

“The town is pleased with the upgrades to Nick’s Lake Campground and is encouraging people to take advantage of the many amenities in the area and at the campground,” said Supervisor Rob Moore.

For more information on Nick’s Lake Campground go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24485.html, and to make a reservation, or visit the ReserveAmerica website.