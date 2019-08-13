DEC announces reopening of Browns Tract Trail

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced today the reopening of the southern end of the Browns Tract Trail on the John Brown Tract Conservation Easement (CE). The trail was temporarily closed earlier this summer to allow the owners of the land to harvest timber.

The 3,078-acre John Brown Tract CE is located southwest of the hamlet of Old Forge in Herkimer County. The tract is currently owned by Heartwood Forestry Fund. The owners signed an agreement with DEC to allow the public to use the property, including trails, for recreation while retaining the right to practice forest management, including the authority to close portions of the property to public use during sustainable timber harvesting operations.

For more information on the trail check the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/106196.html. Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida counties.