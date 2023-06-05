ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Agriculture and Markets announced that the state’s 10th annual Invasive Species Awareness Week will take place from June 5 through June 11. Free events and challenges will be offered throughout the state as well as online.

The DEC describes invasive species as plants, animals, insects, and pathogens not native to an area that cause damage to the environment, agriculture, economy, and public health. New York is susceptible to such pests due to being so integral to international trade and travel.

Events will include guided hikes and paddles, screenings of the program “Uninvited: The Spread of Invasive Species”, and more. Daily informational webinars will also be held at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Invasive Species Awareness Week is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to learn about invasive species and the comprehensive efforts underway thanks to investments by Governor Kathy Hochul to combat the threats these pests pose to our environment, agriculture, public health, and economy,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We encourage New Yorkers to join our experts and partners this week to learn how to help combat harmful invasives.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball shared that “Communities across New York State have been instrumental in our efforts to combat the harmful invasive species that have a costly impact on our agricultural industries, environment, and economy. Invasive Species Awareness Week gives all New Yorkers, including farmers and members of our agricultural community, a great opportunity to learn more about how they can play a part in protecting our natural resources. I encourage everyone to join some of the ISAW activities to learn how to spot, identify, and protect against these harmful species, and safeguard our environment.”

To get involved in Invasive Species Awareness Week, visit DEC.