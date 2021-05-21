DEC announces start of 2021 camping season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC’s 56 campgrounds and Day Use areas will be open to the public on May 21. Reservations for the 2021 camping season are at an all-time high as more people head outdoors in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves.

In preparation for the upcoming camping season, DEC announced changes at campgrounds across the state to help improve the visitor experience. While two DEC campgrounds opened earlier this spring—Wilmington Notch in Essex County on May 7, and Fish Creek in Franklin County on April 2—most DEC campgrounds open on May 21.

“DEC is thrilled to see the uptick in reservations for this coming camping season as New Yorkers and visitors start exploring our campgrounds, and we’re proud to announce improvements at Frontier Town and several other campgrounds, undertaken in response to visitor feedback,” Commissioner Seggos said.

To make reservations, visit the New York State Parks website and consider additional or alternative locations for recreation. For help choosing a camping location, visit the DEC’s interactive guide online.

Campsite improvements

DEC has completed improvements at several camping facilities for the 2021 season, including new showers and comfort stations, power and water systems, and equestrian-specific improvements at the Frontier Town campground.

Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area, town of North Hudson, Essex County

DEC continues to modify the equestrian camping area in response to feedback received since the facility opened in 2019. The following improvements will provide an enhanced experience for equestrian campers:

Sites have been widened to provide more room for horse trailers

10×10 planting pits added between sites to provide for young shade trees and other vegetation, along with hitching posts and fencing

A horse care/wash area added near the comfort station in the equestrian area

A manure pit added to the all-season parking area

The total cost of these improvements was $260,000, which includes repairs to the day-use area following a storm event on Halloween in 2019.

Cranberry Lake Campground and Day-Use Area, Cranberry Lake, St. Lawrence County

DEC rebuilt the water distribution system at a cost of $600,000.

Eagle Point Campground, Pottersville, Warren County

DEC rebuilt the main shower building at a cost of $100,000.

Narrow Island Campground, Lake George, Warren County

DEC completed the redevelopment and construction of a new electrical power system, including solar and back-up generator capacity, at a cost of $50,000.

Meadowbrook Campground, Ray Brook, Essex County

DEC improved several comfort stations at a cost of approximately $20,000.

Little Sand Point Campground, Piseco, Hamilton County

DEC rebuilt the ticket/registration booth at a cost of approximately $20,000.

North South Lake Campground, Haines Falls, Greene County

DEC rehabilitated a comfort station at a cost of approximately $20,000.