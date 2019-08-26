DEC asks public to be aware of illegal deer hunting

Shooting deer out of season is illegal in the state of New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking residents who suspect illegal activity to call the DEC Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267) or use the Report Poachers and Polluters online reporting system.

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Joe Munn ticketed a man on Monday, Aug. 19, for illegal deer hunting. ECO Munn was responding to a report of shots fired.

NYS DEC Environmental Conservation Officer with illegally hunted deer.

“Hunting season occurs in the fall for optimal management of our deer herd. No one should be shooting deer right now,” said Randy Young, acting Regional Director, Region 6. “ECO enforcement of Environmental Conservation Laws supports the DEC mission to conserve, improve, and protect that state’s fish and wildlife and other natural resources and protects the health and safety of the public.”

The man was charged with taking a deer during the closed season, loaded gun in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm from a public highway, hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, and taking protected wildlife except as permitted.

Regular hunting season opens October 26th in the Northern Zone and Saturday, November 16th in the Southern Zone. Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida counties.