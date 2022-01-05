NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued an ice climber in Essex County.

On December 27, the DEC said a 49-year-old ice climber from Pennsylvania fell approximately 50 feet while on Pitchoff Mountain in the town of North Elba. The climber was wearing a helmet but injured both legs in the fall.

A nearby guide, who is a member of a DEC-trained volunteer climbing rescue team, saw the climber in danger. The guide reached the climber at the cliff, performed a mid-face rescue, and lowered the man to base.

Five forest rangers then went to the base of the climbing area and took the injured climber to an ambulance.